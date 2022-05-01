Niger governor joins senatorial race, Nasko drops ambition 

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state over the weekend accepted the APC expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the Niger North senatorial seat in the 2023 elections.

The governor, while receiving the forms, purchased by his commissioners, advocated for fairness and equity in the 2023 elections.

He said, “Although before now, I did not want to run for the Senate after eight years in office as governor, but I have to bow to the wishes of many of you who mounted this pressure genuinely.”

Governor Bello said he was overwhelmed by the growing support base the senatorial project attained moments after indicating interest in the race.

He said he is particularly encouraged by the solidarity shown by other aspirants from the zone and across political parties, whom he said have placed the interest of the zone far above personal ambition.

He named some of such aspirants to include former PDP governorship aspirant, Umar Nasko, who had earlier indicated to run on the platform of PDP.

The governor said another prominent aspirant, Sani Duba, has also dropped his aspiration, saying “I appreciate them for what they did.”

He said the administration has performed creditably well in the past eight years, adding: “I hope that we have been able to deliver. We have done very well in the area of security.”

Presenting the nomination forms, the chairman of the Niger state Commissioners Forum, Mamman Musa, said the governor deserved to serve the state and Niger North in particular at the National Assembly.

He said the cabinet members were honoured to have worked under the governor, adding: “We are sure that you will replicate your achievements at the National Assembly as a Senator. This is why we lobbied to buy the forms.”

