Niger governor pardons 287 prisoners

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has granted unconditional pardon to four prison inmates on death row and two others convicted and kept in prison custody as part of Nigeria’s 58th Independence anniversary.

He also commuted the death sentence of 20 inmates to various term of imprisonment, discharged 40 others and ordered payment of fines for 221 convicts held in various prisons across the state.

A statement by Jibrin Ndace, Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Minna yesterday, quoted governor Bello as saying that “the gesture was in the spirit of the season”.

He directed the Attorney General of the state and the state Council on Prerogative of Mercy to effect immediate implementation of the pardon.

He reiterated that his administration would continue to ensure the progress and development of the state in line with the visions of the nationalists who fought for liberation and sovereignty of the country“We are committed to making our state better than yesterday so that tomorrow will be more comfortable for ourselves and the next generation.

“I called on our people to resist any overt or covert attempts by individuals and or groups to cause disharmony in the state as we enter into the next phase of state and national political activities,” he said.

Mr Bello also called on politicians and political parties to avoid acts capable of infringing on the right of the people even as democracy admits protests, rallies and demonstrations.

He said that though democracy admits protest, rallies and demonstrations, such activities should be carried out in a responsible and peaceful manner.

He commended members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for affirming his candidature to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He also congratulated President Muhammad Buhari on his affirmation as the APC Presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

(NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.