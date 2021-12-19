Niger govt, why the double standard?

It has become imperative for us to voice out on the injustice being meted out to us.

We are political appointees who worked for the election of the APC government in Niger state both in 2015 and 2019.

It is true that some of us are/were civil servants.Sometime in May this year, a circular from the office of the secretary to the state government asked those with two appointments to drop one, a decision most of the political appointees complied with evidence.

Salaries were stopped in June this year, as most political appointees have accepted their fate and moved on, not minding the fact that they lost their two salaries – the one of their working places as civil servants and the other as political appointees.

It would interest the governor of Niger state to know that most of those affected are on leave without pay or permanently left their civil service jobs to retain their political appointments.

Our grudge and prayers: We found out that those with the same problem with us were later reinstated by the office of the secretary to the state government citing order from above.

And then some people with the same problem their salaries were not touched because they are very close to the people in power.

Also, the top politicians found receiving two salaries were just asked to drop one; why didn’t we have the same privilege, could it be because we are children of nobody and occupying lesser positions?

Our investigation has shown that the office of the secretary to the state government said it has submitted the report to the governor of Niger state and no response yet from the governor. Now, our question, why have some people who were affected and their names are in the report suddenly started receiving salary while it s alleged the governor is yet to work on the report?

Our appeal to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is to revisit this case. The governor is a man with human heart, an ardent lover of justice. We believe he will order for the right thing to be done.

We want the governor to know that we are young people and so ignorant that we thought only those with elective positions are required to resign. Now, we know better.

Since some of us have either resigned or tendered our letter for leave without pay to our various organisations, we plead with the governor to reinstate one of our salaries. We have families that have suffered in the last seven months, some of us have become beggers just to feed our families.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, we have confidence in you, we are quite hopeful that you will listen to the voices of the less privileged.

Thank you.

Usman Isah on behalf of the affected political appointees in Niger state

