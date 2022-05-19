Niger guber: I didn’t give N4bn to procure APC ticket – Malagi

Leading gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress( APC) in Niger state and publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has described as false and unfounded, allegations that he gave N4 billion to cabals to enable him clinch the party’s ticket for 2023 elections.

Malagi who is also the Kaakaki Nupe stated this Thursday, while addressing delegates from Chanchaga, Munya, Rafi and Shiroro local government areas at Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center, Minna.

He said: “There has never been a time when I gave out such money nor was I approached to do so. If I have such amount of money to give to few people, I would use it to improve the living condition of the generality of nigerlites.”

He urged people to disregard the false allegations by mischief makers and blackmailers sponsored by disgruntled elements who are not comfortable with the overwhelming support of the people for his governorship aspiration.

While sympathising with the people affected by banditry activities in parts of the state, Malagi promised that if elected, he would synergise with neighboring states, federal government and security agencies to find lasting solution to the problems.

He said, “It is worrisome to see people being chased out from their ancestral homes and become Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) in other places. I want to assure our people that we would do everything possible to put an end to security challenges if given the mandate.”

Malagi also promised to use his experience as an entrepreneur to develop socio-economic sectors of the state, adding that he has over 250 Nigerlites working in his various companies to earn a living.

He said: “I will prioritise the provision of sound education, improved health care facilities, infrastructural development as well as women and youth empowerment if given the opportunity to serve as governor in 2023.”

He informed the delegates that he is out to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people as that has been his principle over the years.

He called on the delegates to elect him during the party primaries and appealed to people against political thuggery and campaign of calumny saying, “I abhor all forms of political violence, especially by youths”.

Earlier the director general of the Malagi 2023 Campaign Organization, Alhaji Idris Azozo, had described the aspirant as a competent and committed entrepreneur who has all it takes to be the governor of the state.

He disabused the minds of the people from unfounded claims that the aspirant is not accessible, saying that he has been in tune with his kinsmen at Malagi, his hometown, Gbako local government area and the state in general.

He said, “I therefore urge you to elect Malagi as the Niger state governorship flagbearer of our great party at the primaries as the most competent aspirant.”

Earlier in a visit to the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouq Bahago, the aspirant sympathised with the royal father over security challenges in his domain and prayed for early return of peace to the affected areas.

The royal father gave Malagi his blessings praying that Allah grant him success in the race.

