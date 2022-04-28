Niger guber: Malagi picks EoI, nomination forms, campaign office opens April 30

Chairman Blueprint Newspapers Limited and frontline gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has picked the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest the governorship election in Niger state during the 2023 general election.

Malagi paid the sum of N50 million for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms Wednesday at the APC National secretariat also known as the Muhammadu Buhari House in Abuja.

Organising Secretary of the Malagi Campaign Group, Barrister Bala Marika, in company with Alhaji Abdulmalik Muye and Hon. Isah Kutigi, both members of the campaign organisation, picked the forms on behalf of the aspirant.

A statement by the campaign office Wednesday said: “Malagi, a prominent media entrepreneur and Public Relations Practitioner, indicated interest to contest the governorship election in Niger state in the 2023 general elections on the platform of APC since 2019, and has remained consistent in reaching out to all stakeholders within the state and beyond.

“To demonstrate his commitment as a loyal party man, Malagi recently visited the newly elected state executive of the party in Minna, the Niger state capital where he donated 31 buses and N43 million to ease administrative inconveniences of the entire party structure in the state.

“Malagi also reached out to the Internally Displaced Persons in the state with food items through the state government coming after the aspirant had provided COVID-19 relief materials in support of the IDPs through the state government.

“Malagi’s foray into politics and his decision to vie for the number one office in Niger state has changed the political dynamics in the state with his bridge-building initiatives as well as encouragement of issue-based political discourse and engagements in the build up to the 2023 governorship election in the state.”

Campaign Office for flag-off

Meanwhile, the leading governorship aspirant has acquired campaign office in Minna ready to be flagged off on Saturday.

Malagi, who is also the Kaakaki Nupe, is scheduled to inaugurate a steering committee to coordinate campaign activities towards the APC primaries fixed for next month.

A visit by one of our correspondents to the campaign office located at the Eastern bye pass adjacent INEC state headquarters, Wednesday, showed it was undergoing finishing touches in preparation for the flag-off.

Also, several APC flags were seen flying in front of the campaign office while the inscription “Malagi 2023 Governorship Campaign Office, Minna” could be seen boldly on top of the buildings.

In an interview, a stalwart of the party and political analyst who identified himself as Yunusa Saba, welcomed the new department.

“Malagi is the first among all the governorship aspirants to open campaign office in Minna. This is a demonstration of the clear vision he has for the race and the governorship aspiration,” Saba said.

Also, Coordinating Secretary of the Malagi for Governor 2023 Campaign Organisation, Barrister Bala Marika, confirmed to Blueprint on the telephone that all was set for the take-off of the office.

“Yes, we have acquired campaign office in Minna and we are planning to commission it on Saturday. Our governorship hopeful, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi will also inaugurate a steering committee same day.”

