Niger: Gunmen attack on Galadima regrettable –Bello

Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has described as unfortunate and regrettable the recent attack by gunmen on Galadiman-Kogo and other villages in Shiroro local government area of the state.

The governor in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje in Minna Monday, condemned the attack and called on the residents to be more vigilant.

He said:”It would have been unsuccessful if villagers from Galape and Kudodo in Allawa community had alerted the security agencies when they noticed movements of the terrorists towards the town.”

He urged villagers in the affected communities to endeavor to provide credible information to the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the area adding that security agencies cannot perform effectively and efficiently without getting appropriate support and intelligence from the people.

He called for calm and urged the fleeing communities in Galadiman Kogo and Kuchi in Shiroro and Munya local government areas to await swift and immediate response from the Joint Security Taskforce, adding that their earlier withdrawal was tactical in order to restrategise.

Bello said the state government has already secured the order and clearance of President Buhari to carry out intensive military operations in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local governments axis, assuring that ground and airstrikes would continue to comb the areas so as to flush out those miscreants.

“We’ve ran out of patience with the terrorists and we’ll use every means possible to bring an end to this incessant bloody attacks on innocent people. We’ll do everything to stop the killings and return normalcy to the affected communities,” he said.