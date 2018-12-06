Niger has no abandoned project in NYSC camp – Acting Governor

The Acting Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Ketso has directed the state ministry of Youths to commence the construction of a new multi-purpose hall at the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) orientation camp in Paiko area of the state.

He said the administration has not abandoned any project in the camp.

Ketso stated this yesterday while on inspection tour of facilities at the camp, adding that government was committed to assisting all federal organizations in the state.

According to him, the administration has earlier in the year approved the sum of N90m for infrastructural development of the camp, adding that “we have always done our best in partnering with federal institutions in the state and it is not in our character to abandon projects.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.