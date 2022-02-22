Niger: Insurgents’ explosives kill 4 NSCDC operatives, 6 civilians slain, 20 Zuru villages sacked by gunmen

The Nigeria Police Monday confirmed the attack on Galadima Kogo in Shiroro local government area of Niger state during which 10 persons, including four personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) were reportedly killed.

The NSCDC personnel were reported to be on rescue mission when their vehicle ran into the landmines.

Niger state Commissioner of Police Monday Bala Kuryas confirmed this in telephone interview with journalists in Minna.

He said: “Gunmen who invaded the community in the early hours of Monday in several motorcycles, first burnt down eight houses as well as the three buildings housing the Joint Security Task Force under renovation after the last month attack.”

The CP further explained that the detachment of police tactical squad and the military had been deployed to the area and launched manhunt with a view to tracking down the criminals.

“We appeal to residents to assist security personnel deployed with reliable information that could aid in apprehending miscreants. We are all out to deal with any person or group of people undermining the peaceful atmosphere our area,” Kuryas said.

In yet another interview, chairman of Shiroro local government council, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba, said the attack was launched by Boko Haram, going by the sophistication of the weapons they were seen carrying, including explosive devices.

“These are Boko Haram not bandits because they were heavily equipped with sophisticated weapons including explosive devices. This morning, Civil Defense vehicle ran into one of the explosive devices, their vehicle destroyed and many of them were killed,” he said.

The local government council boss e said the NSDC personnel were on their way to the community to ascertain the level of destruction by the gunmen.

“Only two out of the number of NSCDC in the vehicle survived the explosion and are in critical condition, receiving treatment at a government facility in Minna, the state capital.

“As I speak to you now, several buildings in the community are affected, everything was set ablaze and the entire community is deserted,” he said, adding that “right now we cannot ascertain the total number of people that have being killed, the situation is quite serious.”

NSCDC confirms

Meanwhile, the NSCDC has identified the personnel killed in the attack as Mohammed Ibrahim, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1, Cheche Ahmed, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 11, Yunusa Mahmam, an Inspector of Corps, and Bala Abdullahi, a Corps Assistant 1.

The driver of the vehicle was also identified as Inspector Bala Adamu.

A statement released Monday in Abuja by the Corps spokesman, DCC Odumosu Olusola, said the injured driver had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Olusola said: “The explosion occurred along Galadiman Kogo axis in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State at the early hours of Monday morning involving some officers and men of NSCDC Niger Command attached to Shiroro Hydro Power Station, Shiroro, Niger State on a routine patrol in the early hours of Monday morning when their patrol vehicle stepped on a buried land mine which exploded immediately killing all occupants except the driver who is currently in a very critical condition.

“The Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni has commiserated with families of the deceased officers and men who paid the supreme price in service to the Nation and reassured residents of Niger of the Corp’s resolve and commitment to the security of lives and property of Nigerians without deterrence.”

We won’t relent -NGSG

In a related development, Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello expressed sadness over the attack coming barely three weeks after similar attacks during which many lives and properties were lost and several residents displaced.

In a statement Monday, the governor regretted that the attack was occurring at the time his administration was actively supporting the federal government-led efforts to overcome the menace of terrorism.

He said: “As Government, we are determined not to hands up to these dare-devil terrorists. Niger State is actively supporting the federal government led efforts to overcome the menace of these heartless terrorists.”

The governor lamented that his people had come under several attacks for no fault of theirs, adding that their lifestyle had been forced to change.

“I feel and share in their pains. I will not rest until their lifestyle returns to normal,” he assured.

While commiserating with the entire people of Shiroro local government area, particularly the affected communities, the governor re-iterated his commitment to taking every necessary steps to assuage the sufferings of the affected people by providing humanitarian interventions.

He also condoled with the security agencies over the loss of some of their personnel, sympathised with their family members, stressing that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

While reiterating the state government’s commitment to winning the war within the limited resources at its disposal, he prayed God to grant quick recovery to those injured and repose of the souls of those killed.

Kebbi

Similarly, there were fears in Kebbi state as bandits continued to kill and maim innocent citizens, forcing them to leave their places of abode in Zuru Emirate.

The bandits, according report, had gradually advanced to Koko/Besse local government area following a recent attack on the major trunk ‘A’ road linking the state with the south-western part of the country.

It was gathered that about 20 towns and villages were sacked in Zuru emirate of Sakaba and Danko/Wasagu local government areas.

The inhabitants were forced to take shelter at the Internally Displaced Camps(IDPs)’ camps in schools and other government buildings where security agents were also drafted to keep watch over them.

The villages recently attacked by the bandits in the emirate include, Shagero, Agale, Madi, Unguwar Chika, Tikawa, Mazarko, Sakaba, Makuku, Sanganga, Jan Birni, Doka, Leke, kwaganu, Daura, Kango, Giriza, Unguwar Zaure, Gareji and Doka Bera. In these towns and villages, an undisclosed number of people were killed while different species of animals like cows, sheep and goats were rustled.

Barely three days ago, the bandits reportedly crossed over to Yauri and Koko/Besse local government areas where they attacked motorists plying the highway connecting south-western part of the country en route to Lagos.

Bagudu cautions

Speaking during his visit to the IDPs’ camps, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu warned the people against extra-judicial killings of innocent persons or labelling a particular tribe as solely guilty of banditry.

The IDPs were forced out of their towns and villages as a result of attacks by bandits, which led to the death of five persons in recent attack at Makuku Sargagi and Unguwar Zaure.

During the visit, Governor Bagudu rejoiced with Sakina Sanusi Maman Yan Biyu who gave birth to twins in the course of running away from bandits.

He assured the IDPs that efforts were on to resettle them in their various places while additional security personnel would be deployed to reinforce security.