Niger investigates allege illegal issuance of licenses to logging/charcoal merchants

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state Monday instituted a probe panel to investigate allegation of bribery and issuance of illegal license and permit to wood and charcoal merchants for exploitation of forest reserves in the state.

He decried the level at which forest were being degraded by wood merchants and illegal charcoal producers who were mostly from other states.

“I have received complain of illegal issuance of license and permit to some people to cut down trees and engaged in charcoal production businesses. Let me point out clearly that charcoal business is as dangerous as kidnapping. Therefore this probe committee is very important to this government to curtail these illegal activities”, he said.

He expressed dismay over the degradation of the state Forrest reserves by merchants who take advantage of the illiterate and poor villagers to exploit their environment.

He said, “They give stipends to invade the forest and cut down our trees including economic trees without thinking of the danger and hazards their activities will cause to the environment. I learnt that they are now cutting our Shea butter trees to make charcoal. This is unacceptable”.

The Governor mandated the 7- man panel headed by Alhaji Adamu Shuaibu to carry out thorough investigation into activities of illegal logging, felling of economic trees for charcoal production and illegal exploitation of forest resources to ascertain those involved for appropriate punishment.

Other terms of reference were to ascertain communities where these illegal activities are prevalent and make recommendations to the government on appropriate steps to be taken to stop illegal activities.

In a remark, the chairman of the panel, Alhaji Shuaibu promised to carry out the assignment diligently while assuring to submit recommendations within the three weeks set in the terms of reference of the community.