Niger Islamiyya pupils: Bandits abduct N30m ransom bearer, allege N4.6m shortfall

In a sudden twist of fate, abductors of 138 pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, Rafi local government area of Niger state, seized the man sent to deliver another N30 million ransom they demanded from the parents.

The parents had earlier sent an initial instalment of N25 million ransom, the head of the abducted students’ school, Abubakar Alhassan, told BBC Hausa Service Sunday morning.

The abducted man, Kasimu Barangana, was one of seven persons sent by the community to deliver the N30 million ransom to the bandits in the forest.

Instead, the bandits seized Barangana himself alleging a shortfall of N4.6 million when they counted the money.

Alhassan said some parents sold off their landed properties and his school sold off a portion of its land to raise the N30 million. They then sent Barangana and six other men to deliver the money in the forest.

According to Alhassan, after the ransom was delivered, the bandits took Barangana to another location to count the money. Later, however, they called to inform the community of the shortfall of N4.6 million and that they were holding on to Barangana until the shortfall was delivered.

Another teacher in the school, Yakubu Idris, and one of the parents confirmed to Premium Times that the latest N30 million ransom followed an earlier N25 million, after which delivery the criminals had continued to hold on to the pupils.

“We believe that the latest N30 million ransom is complete but the bandits have continued to devise a means to be receiving more money from the parents,” the parent said, refusing to disclose their identity because the state government had allegedly forbidden them from granting media interviews.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government Ibrahim Matane explained the reason the government was yet to apply force in rescuing the pupils.

Matane said the government was “taking time to evaluate ongoing negotiations with the bandits in order to prevent collateral damage.

“We know the location where they (pupils) are; we are very careful of any untoward situation; we do not want to hurt the children while resorting to military operations.”

Released Bethel students

However, the Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna was agog Sunday morning when 28 out of the 115 students of the school in bandits’ captivity for the past 20 days were released to their parents.

The school was attacked by bandits in large numbers on the 5th of July, 2021 with 121 students abducted but six of the students were later released in three batches, before now.

The newly released students, who were of varying ages and cutting across different classes from JSS 1 to SSS 3, were looking frail, some were limping and had to be lifted up and backed by their joyous parents.

Addressing the parents and members of the school management before the students were reunited with their parents at the school premises, President Nigeria Baptist Convention Rev. Israel Akanji said the bandits promised that the remaining students would be released in batches, adding that this was the first batch.

“We just received an anonymous call who told us to go and pick our children in so so place, 28 of them were released 87 are left with the bandits, six of them have been released earlier. As a group, we don’t believe in ransom payment, but we believe God will bring them back and that is what happened.”

Speaking on the role played by Kaduna state government in the release of the students, Rev. Akanji said: “we spoke with the Governor of the state and he promised to assists us in securing the release of the students. He told me some of the things they are putting together to assist us and he said in security you don’t divulge what you are doing.

“We believe whatever he was doing should have ensured the release of the students before now. We came in agitated, we have been praying for their release and God did it.”

Also speaking, President Kaduna Baptist Conference and Proprietor of the Bethel Baptist High School, Rev Ishaya Adamu Jangado told the parents that “you gave me the mandate and I have been speaking with the bandits.

“They told me they would be releasing the students in batches, they have released the first batch and they would release the remaining children. We are having 28 right away.”

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna state, Rev. John Joseph Hayab said, “we are going to celebrate the release of these children in batches. These leaders are doing their best. I have to leave Abuja this morning after they called me, to show you their commitment.

“Don’t think negatively, see all these as God showing us things we don’t know. If your child is not among those that were released, don’t panic, don’t say anything you will later regret. They would all be released in batches.”

