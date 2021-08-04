Niger isolates 18 COVID-19 positive corps members

The Niger state government has directed compulsorily wearing of face masks as pre-condition for entering public offices, including Government House and state secretariat following confirmation of 18 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who tested positive to COVID-19 in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mohammed Idris, stated this Wednesday in a press briefing in Minna.

He said the 18 corps members were among those that reported for their orientation camp in the state.

He said, “The COVID-19 positive NYSC members have been placed on isolation in our facilities which have been operational.”

He said the corps members would join their colleagues when their results of COVID-19 tests return negative.

Idris said the state executive council at its brief meeting on Wednesday decided to reintroduce all COVID-19 protocols in the state, including social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of face masks by all at public places.

He implored all residents of the state to keep safe and adhere strictly to COVID-19 preventive protocols.