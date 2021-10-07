Niger: Kingmakers affirm Barau Kotangora emir

The kingmakers of the Kotangora emirate in Niger state have reaffirmed the choice of Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate.

There were issues around the announcement of Barau as the new emir, following the protest by some contestants to the throne.

But contrary to the belief in some quarters, the kingmakers said they made their choice without any “undue influence.”

Niger state Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs Emmanuel Umar announced this Wednesday in a statement issued to journalists in Minna.

He said: “You will recall that the selection of the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora was held on Sunday 19th of September, 2021 in Kontagora. The selection was done by the Kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the Customary Laws and Practice of the Kontagora Emirate.

“However, some aggrieved contestants to the stool petitioned the Governor of Niger State alleging some irregularities in the selection process.

“In response to the petition, the Governor acting on section 3(2) and 7 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) held meetings with the Kingmakers and also consulted the State Council of Chiefs.

“The Kingmakers during their interaction with the Governor affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.

“Therefore, in line with the powers vested in the Governor under section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law Chapter 19, Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) and all other powers enabling him in that behalf has accepted the selection of and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate.”

