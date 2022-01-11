Niger law reform commission chairperson drums support for Buhari

The Chairman Law Reform Commission Niger state, Barrister Aisha Galadima Gana, has charged Nigerians to remain resolute in their support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in order to experience more dividends of democracy.

Hajia Gana, who is also the matron of ANG Progressive Associates, also commended the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari for her immeasurable achievements, stating that she had demonstrated patriotism to every Nigerian she comes across.

The legal practitioner in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by her team secretary, Abubakar Isah, said: “Prior to becoming the first lady, she shown strong support towards the development of the country. No wonder, she advocates women right and girl child education without measure.

“Our mother, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari , who is a member of the UK Vocational Training and Charitable Trust, member of the International Health and Beauty Council, Special Ambassador for the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV & Promotion of Treatment for children living with HIV in Nigeria #HIVFreeBabies 2018, has always believed that a country will get better when every of her citizens show support for its growth process and she would do anything to unite Nigerian women for a better Nigeria. Her activities, programmes have not only shown her quest for women inclusivity in politics but for a better life for all Nigerians.”

Also, she called on all Nigerians to contribute their qouta for the success of government at all levels, stating that: “The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written we can help write that story, by imbibing the spirit of togetherness and love one another, we must also support government at all levels by contributing our own quota.”