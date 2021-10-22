Niger lawmaker tasks security agencies on 30 abducted passengers

The lawmaker representing Niger East in the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, has appealed to security agencies in Niger state to “speedily secure the release of the abducted 30 travellers.”

The passengers were on Wednesday abducted by no fewer than 100 gun-wielding bandits riding on motorcycles in Niger state.

In a statement released in Minna on Friday, Senator Musa said the “quick release of the innocent travellers will save them a lot of trauma and make them to quickly return to their normal lives.”

“I plead with all the security agencies in the state to collaborate and quickly mount a serious manhunt for those behind the abduction of these travellers, every hand must be put on the deck to achieve this objective.

“I also call and appeal to President Muhammad Buhari not to relent in his efforts at bringing back security to our country and to further direct the military to intensify their efforts by deploying their men and equipment to Zungeru and adjoining forests in Niger state in order to flush out these criminal elements,” the statement read in part.

“Unless and until we tag these criminals as terrorists, our security agencies will not have the unfettered power to treat them the way they should be treated.”

He sympathised with those in captivity and gave the assurance that with their relationship “very soon they will again breathe air of freedom,” the statement added.