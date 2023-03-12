Niger: Malagi condoles with ex- speaker over mother’s death 

The publisher of Blueprint newspapers and Kaakaki Nupe, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has condoled with former speaker of Niger state House of Assembly, Honourable Marafa Guni, over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Amina Guni.

In a condolence visit to the family in Minna weekend, Malagi described late Hajiya Amina Guni, as a beloved mother who took care of all children in her neighbourhood without discrimination.

He said she lived a fulfilled life in service to humanity, especially in her immediate community from where she actively participated in the upbringing of children towards the attainment of their future development.

He said, “Mama lived a life worthy of emulation. She helped in shaping the lives of many children from her environment, most of whom have today become men and women of high integrity in the society.”

Malagi urged the former speaker and the family to find solace in the fact that Mama lived and impacted positively on the lives of other people in the community.

He prayed for Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable lose and grant her Aljanah Firdausi. Prayers were also offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The Kaakaki Nupe was accompanied on the condolence visit by several close associates and friends including Alhaji Abdulmalik Muye.

