Niger monarch shoots subject dead, remanded

The District Head of Mokwa, Alhaji Mohammed Shaba Aliyu, has been arrested and remanded in a Correctional Centre by a Minna Chief Magistrate’s Court 1, for allegedly shooting his subject dead.

The monarch was alleged to have shot at protesting youths of his domain leading to the death of one Jiya Mohammed while several others sustained various degrees of bullet injury.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) of the case, the royal father is accused of committing the crime contrary to Section 221 of the Penal code law.

The youth were said to be protesting the kidnap of one Kudu Tswacha from a nearby school on May 11, 2022, when the traditional ruler brought out his single-barrel gun and began to shoot sporadically at the crowd.

The FIR indicated that, “In the process several youths sustained bullet injuries and as a result one Jiya Mohammed sustained serious inquiries and was rushed to the Mokwa General Hospital for treatment and later died.”

The police prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu Kuta, said the suspect “is standing trial on culpable homicide, an offence which contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code punishable by death.

However, the presiding Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Hauwa Kulu Isah, did not take his plea on the ground that her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case.

She told the prosecutor to send the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the office of the Attorney General in the state Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

She then adjourned the case pending the outcome of the legal advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

