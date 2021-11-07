Niger moves to regulate private schools

The Niger state Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, has inaugurated a committee for the repositioning of Private Schools Board aimed at regulating and sanitising private schools in the state.

Inaugurating the committee, the commissioner said the ministry was concerned about the lack of regulation and proliferation of private schools in the state.

He explained that this has affected the quality of education in the state.

She said the objective of the committee among others, is to rationalise and sanitise the operations of private schools in the state, to streamline monitoring processes, grading the private schools for relevant charges required to be paid as cooperate citizens of the state.

According to her, the terms of reference of the committee include among other thing to review the current processes and practices of the Private Schools Board with a view to identifying operational gaps and challenges.

The commissioner also mandated the committee to identify the quantum of revenue generated and the purpose for which it was effectively and efficiently expended in the last two years of the Private Schools Board’s operation.

Speaking on behalf of the committee members, Alhaji Jibrin Alkali promised that they would leave nothing to chance in ensuring that the task before them is accomplished.