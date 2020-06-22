Niger natives seek NEMA’s intervention as windstorm destroys houses, farmlands



The people of Mokwa town in Niger state have called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to their aid with relief materials after many of their houses and farmlands were destroyed by windstorm recently.

Speaking on behalf of the affected families, Ahmed Haruna Tswata, said, “Many people have been made homeless and hungry because the windstorm of June 9, 2020 destroyed their houses, properties and farmlands.”



Mr Tswata called on NEMA, and Niger State Emergency Agency (NISEMA) to come to the aid of the people with relief materials.

He also pleaded with the government agencies “to find a way to support the victims to erect their houses so that they can return to their normal lives.”

According to him, not only farmlands and houses were destroyed; schools, electric poles and places of worship were affected.

One of the people affected, Alhaji Gana Audu, told our correspondent on the phone that the windstorm blew off the roof of his house, leaving him with his 13 children and two wives homeless.