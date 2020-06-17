Niger: NNPC discovers oil in 8 LGs

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has commenced oil exploration activities in the Bida Basin involving eight local government areas in Niger state.

The corporation assured that the progress being recorded in the ongoing exploration of inland basins was capable of growing the nation’s reserve to 40 billion barrels by year 2023.

The NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD) Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari stated this on Wednesday when he visited Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state to unveil the 2D seismic data acquisition in the Bida Sokoto basin.

Represented by NNPC Group General Manager Frontier Exploration Services, Abdullahi Bomai, the GMD said an in-depth geological and geochemical studies showed that there were strong hydrocarbon bearing indicators that have been confirmed as oil and gas bearing formations in the eight local governments which extends to two other area in Kwara state and one in Kogi state.

He said, “Further exploration activities based on the need for exploration in the Bida Basin, NNPC management has graciously approved the award of contract to Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) and their alliance partners (BGP/CNPC International Nigeria limited to embark on immediate Seismic Data Acquisition to further unravel the presence of hydrocarbons in the Bida Basin. We are indeed delighted for the opportunity of today’s visit to inform you of the activities of NNPC/FES and also to solicit for your support”.

According to Kyari, significant progress is being made in the ongoing exploration of inland basins, with a realistic and achievable target of growing the nation’s reserve to 40 million by year 2023 adding that, “today we are glad to inform you of the commencement of hydrocarbon exploration in the sedimentary section of Niger state”.

He solicited for the support, cooperation and participation of the state and local governments, traditional rulers and community leaders towards achieving the national mandate, adding that the deployment of light and heavy machineries will soon commence in the state.

He listed the local government areas where exploration activities will commence to include Mokwa, Lavun, Gbako, Bida, Katcha, Agaie, Edati and Lapai.

He said in the course of conducting the operations, a lot of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers would be engaged.

In a response, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello expressed happiness over the realisation of the project, stressing the need for the Corporation to pay adequate compensation to the people who would be affected by the exporation.

He said, “We are all excited over the good news of the oil exploration. As you know, research in the development of the Bida Basin has been on for some time. We are however happy that the NNPC is seeing the success of the project. We are hopeful that Niger state will join the oil producing states”.

He said his administration would work with NNPC to ensure that communities are carried along and to adequately compensate communities which are going to be affected by oil exploration activities.