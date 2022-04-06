Niger operating obsolete laws – NBA

The chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Minna branch, Mohammed Abubakar El-Suru, has described the laws operating in Niger state as obsolete and needed to be reviewed to enhance the administration of criminal justice in the state.

El- Suru stated this during a validation and public forum on domestication of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 held in Minna.

The chairman stressed the urgent need for the state House of Assembly to domesticate the Act in Niger state.

He said, “No society can survive with obsolete laws. I therefore urge the Niger state House of Assembly to speed up the passage of the ACJA 2015 in the state.”

In a remark, the Acting Chief Judge of Niger state, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, said speeding up the passage of ACJA 2015 in Niger state would enhance administration of criminal justice system in the state.

She commended the NBA and Mac Arthur Foundation for the public sensitisation on the Act.

Also speaking, the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Hon Ahmed Bello Agwara, explained that the ACJA bill had passed second ready at the state assembly.

He assured that the bill would soon be passed for its domestication in Niger state.