Niger:  Panel  indicts 44 vigilantes over killing of 19 in Mazakuka 

The Niger state government has set up two committees to scrutinise the report of the White Paper Committee on the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the case of killings, injury and abduction in Mazakuka, Kulho, Adogon Mallam, and environs in Mashegu local government area of the state which indicted 44 vigilantes over the killing of 19 people in a reprisal attack in October last year.

Chairman of the White Paper Committee, Dr Jonathan Wasa, stated this at a press briefing in Government House, Minna, after submitting the report of the committee to the state executive council for final vetting.

He said: “Those found wanting should be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others. The report also indicted 44 local vigilante members said to be the prime suspects of the reprisal attack in October 2021 which led to the killing of 19 people. Nineteen others were abducted out of which eight were killed while 11 regained freedom after payment of ransom.”

