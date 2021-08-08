Niger PDP elects new chairman



The Niger state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Barrister Tanko Beji as chairman.

Beji, was declared winner of the election at the state congress of the party held on Saturday in Minna.

The chairman of PDP Congress committee and Benue state Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu announced the results and declared Tanko Beji as the winner of the PDP Niger state chairmanship position.



He said a total of 2305 delegates /voters were accredited in the process out of which Bar Tanko Beji polled 2092 while his opponent Engr. Ahmed Muktar got only two votes while eight votes were null and void.

He said the remaining people did not cast their votes for any candidate as their ballots papers were never found in any of the boxes.

He thanked God for the successful outing while appreciating to all the PDP stakeholders as well as the delegates for their cooperation, patient, zeal and dedication despite the heavy downpours during the exercise.



In his acceptance speech, Barr. Beji, who is coming in for second term, said the party would be repositioned towards taking over the government of Niger state in 2023.

He said there was no time to waste in the party’s preparation for 2023, while calling on all stakeholders including those who contested with him to join hands to rebuild the party.