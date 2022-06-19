Niger PDP guber candidate names running mate

The Niger state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi, has named Mr. Samuel Gwamna as his running mate for the election.

Kantigi announced this at the weekend in Minna after receiving certificate of return as the party candidate at the party secretariat.

He explained that his choice of Gwamna is based on capacity to deliver development projects to the people.

According to him, “Gwamna was my colleague when I was local government chairman. He is a man with great passionate to serve the people and work for the development of the state.”

According to him, Mr. Gwamna is an astute politician of from Niger East Senatorial District with massive grassroot appeal, a devout Christian, and a community leader.

In his acceptance speech, Gwamna assured of absolute dedication and loyalty in working with his boss for the development of the state.

He appealed to party supporters to work hard to secure victory at the 2023 general elections.

Gwamna is a former two-term Local Government Chairman of Tafa Local Government Area, Niger State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

