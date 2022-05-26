Niger PDP picks Kantigi as governorhip candidate



Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Niger State, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, who was also former Chairman Edati local government council for two terms, has emerged as Niger PDP governorship candidate.

Kantigi polled 667 votes to defeat three other contestants, according to the result of the gubernatorial primary election held on Thursday, at the PDP secretariat Minna

Former House of Reps member, Sani Kutigi, scored 114 votes to come distance second while former Head of Department of Petroleum Resources got 21 votes for third position.

Another contestants A H Gimba got three votes while Sidi Ali got 0 vote.

In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Kantigi extended appreciation to all the people of Niger state, PDP executive and members, the contestants as well as delegates, for the confidence and support accorded him,

