Niger police nab 51 thugs, 2 bandits

The police in Niger state have arrested 51 suspects in connection with recent street-fighting and disturbances by boys who act as thugs in Minna, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement in Minna on Friday.

He said one of the suspects, Abubakar Abubakar, “is a notorious thug known by the thug name of Sara-Suka,” adding that he had been on the wanted list.

“The suspect has been on the Command’s wanted list for nefarious and thuggery activities within Minna metropolis. He is known for mobilizing and leading thugs, armed with cutlasses and knives attacking communities surrounding Angwan-Daji such as Limawa, New-Market, Flamingo, Kwangila, Ogbomosho road and Murtala Park, Minna causing intense panic and injury to residents and road users in Minna.

“The suspect’s arrest is in addition to the apprehension of over fifty other suspects such as Ibrahim Dan-Asabe (a.k.a P.A), Saifulahi Aliyu and Usman Yusuf, all ‘m’ of Limawa, Kwangila and Airport Quarters, Minna, respectively,” he said.

DSP Abiodun said the police also arrested two notorious bandits, Jauro Nuhu and Sani Goga, who had been operating in the FCT.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of a ten-man gang of bandits who stormed Chibani, Dnalakpe villages via Zazagha on the aforementioned date and rustled cattle.

The PPRO said in the course of investigation, 71 cattle and 23 sheep were recovered from the suspects in the process of moving them from Zazagha forest to the Kwali area of the FCT.

