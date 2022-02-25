Niger police repel bandits, kill scores as village loses 3

The Police in Niger state on Friday repelled bandits’ attack on Shahon Rami village in Mashegu local government area of the state and neutralised scores of them during the exchange of fire.

However, three villagers were reported to have been killed earlier by the bandits before the police moved into the village.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed this incident in Minna on Friday, saying two bodies of the bandits were recovered by the police.

He said, “On 25/02/2022 at about 1015hrs, information was received that armed bandits/terrorists attacked Sahon-Rami village, Mashegu LGA and killed three persons.

However, Police tactical teams and vigilante members were immediately mobilized to the area.”

The PPRO said while the bandits were on their way trying to escape, they were engaged in a fierce gun battle by the tactical teams and scores of the bandits were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot injuries into the forest.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, commended the gallantry performance of the tactical teams and vigilante members in the gun battle.