Niger prohibits sale of motorcycles

The Niger state government has prohibited the sale of motorcycles in the state.

The government announced this weekend in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Ibrahim Matane in Minna.

Matane stated that the ban became imperative because bandits now demand for motorcycles as ransom for kidnapped victims.

He stated further that ,” the category of motorcycles affected by the ban includes any motorcycles (Bajaj, Boxer, Qiujeng, Honda ACE, Jingchen, etc) with engine capacity from 185 Cubic Centimetres ( cc) and above remained banned to the public.”

The SSG added that the state government rolled out this additional measure aimed at eradicating the activities of criminals and the unleashing of mayhem by bandits and kidnappers on innocent citizens in the state.

He said government is worried over the degree of carnage and pandemonium bandits and kidnappers are causing in some parts of the state and reiterated its continued determination to rid the state of any security threat.

The SSG stated further that, “Government is aware of the inconveniences the measure would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state and we appealed to the dealers of motorcycles across the state to cooperate with the directive.”

He appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the security agencies on the security measures being put in place to put an end to the activities of some criminal elements, as it is for the benefit of all and sundry.

The SSG added that government has also ordered security agencies in the state to ensure effective and strict compliance/enforcement of the directive.