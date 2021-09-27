Niger ready to partner coys on state economy – Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has said his state is ready to collaborate with companies that are ready to revamp and add value to the state’s economy.

Governor Bello stated this while meeting with different interest groups on the sidelines of Turkey-Nigeria business congress, holding in Istanbul, Turkey.

He stated that government has created conducive environment and necessary facilities for companies to thrive in the state adding that “our people are also very hospitable and accommodating toward visitors.”

The governor acknowledged that every nation desires to be better, adding that “having forums for trade or investment opportunities between nations as this will engender the desired growth and development in all ramifications.”

He urged investors in various sectors comprising agriculture, health, education infrastructure, mineral resources among others who met with him to take advantage of the opportunities available in Niger state.

The CEO of the company, ‘window of turkey’ Baraa Alsasa, said the forum will facilitate business between Turkey and Nigeria, offer more opportunities to boost the Nigerian economy and enhance the tourism industries of both countries.

He said the forum is also an opportunity to bring together major stakeholders from Turkey and Nigeria to discuss ways of developing Nigeria in a mutually beneficial partnership.