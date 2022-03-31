Niger: Sani Bello grieves as many die in boat mishap

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has expressed grief over the death of many people, including women and children, who reportedly drowned in Guni-Zumba River in Munya local government area of the state.

The villagers were said to have drowned while fleeing terrorists’ attacks in Guni and Kurgbaku communities.

In a condolence message on Thursday, the governor described the incident as painful and disturbing. He condoled with the family members of the deceased and the entire people of Munya local government area.

He decried the unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens in the communities, assuring that no matter how hard the criminals sustained their atrocious activities; government will remain steadfast and not be dampened in its efforts to end criminality in the state.

While appreciating the efforts and sacrifices of the joint security operatives, Governor Sani Bello enjoined them to continue in sealing up their activities, and be more proactive in their operations.

The governor also directed a state of emergency agency to immediately commence a search and rescue operations as well as provide succour to the rest people in the affected .

The attacks, which were said to be simultaneous, forced the people to flee to safety in an overloaded boat which later capsized, killing all on board as no one was said to be rescued.