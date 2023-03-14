Niger: Senator redeems N100m pledge, pays WAEC, JAMB fees for 1, 400 students 

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has redeemed his N100 million pledge to support education of youth and women empowerment in Shiroro and Munya local government areas of Niger state.

The chairman of the Coalition of Shiroro Association (COSA), Comrade Usman Ibrahim Kuta, stated this at a press briefing in Kuta Tuesday.

He stated that 1,346 students from 15 public schools in the Shiroro and Munya local governments have been registered for WAEC and NECO examinations while 114 others got registered for JAMB under the sponsorship of the federal lawmaker.

He said, “114 students have been registered for JAMB in the 15 existing public schools in the two local government areas of Shiroro and Munya with the sum of N741,000.”

Kuta applauded the efforts of the senator, describing it as exceptional service to the people and the communities considering the adverse impact of banditry in the areas.

Also speaking, the president of the National Association of Shiroro Students (NASS), Comrade Mansur Sanda Umar, commended Senator Musa for the education initiative for youth in the constituency.

He said, “We the students in the constituency are very proud of distinguished Senator Musa for sponsoring this free WAEC, NECO and JAMB registration for secondary school students. He has also done same for students in tertiary institutions from the constituency during which he disbursed bursary allowances. Medical and Engineering students got N100, 000 while students in other disciplines got N50,000 each.”

