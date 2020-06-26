Niger slashes tax, reduces produce levy

The Niger state government has approved the reduction of tax payment as part of measures to cushion the economic hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The Chairman of the state Covid-19 Taskforce and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Ahmed Matene, stated this on Friday in Minna

He said government has granted 50 percent reduction on all the rates as contained in the Harmonized Agricultural Produce and Livestock Fees Collection Regulation Act 2019.

According to him, “Penalties and interests on late fillings, payments, and remittances as well as default on tax liabilities have been reviewed downward to 5% percent for penalties and 10% percent for interests charges.”

He said the filling date of annual tax returns by all businesses and individuals have been extended to September 30, 2020 while the filling of monthly PAYE returns by businesses has been granted 10 days extension beginning from the 10th to 20th of every month.

He said payments in four installments have also been granted to all tax payers in the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the Informal sector.

He said all the agencies responsible for collection of tax have been notified on the development, adding that “anyone shortchanged should forward their complaints to the office of the Secretary to the state government.

The SSG said the tax reduction takes effect from June 24, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

He however urged the general public to continue to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols by the state Taskforce on COVID-19.