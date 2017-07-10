Niger SSG urges workers to be change agents

By Aideloje Ojo Minna

Th e Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Isa Ladan, has called on the state civil servants to be agents of change by working assiduously towards achieving the lofty vision and developmental programmes of the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s administration. Ladan stated this yesterday while addressing the newly posted Permanent Secretaries and staff of his offi ce adding that the administration was determined to make Niger State one of the best in the country.

“I urged our staff and the entire people of Niger state not to relent in providing support to the quest of the present administration’s positive change agenda which is already getting meaningful result”, he said. While soliciting for the understanding of the staff , the SSG said his offi ce is the driving force and engine room of governance, adding that they were expected to be push-full, patient and fi rm.

He said that the administration was determination to implement people oriented programmes and policies towards rapid development improved leaving standard of the people. Th e SSG described as marvelous the harmonious and cordial working relationship he enjoyed with all the staff of his Offi ce and urged them to sustain the tempo. In her remark, Permanent Secretary, General Services , Princess Rachel Yisa, assured to continue with the existing harmonious working relationship in the offi ce adding that staff will identify with the expectations and aspirations of the administration. Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Bawa Barje Ibrahim and his Political Aff airs counterpart, Dr. Yakubu Bello, assured the SSG of their unalloyed loyalty and support to the change mantra of the administration.