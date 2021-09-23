Niger students protest, demand reversal of tuition fees

Students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, have given the institution management 24 hours to reverse the increase in school fees or face an absolute lockdown of the school academic session.

The students on Wednesday took their protest against the increase in tuition fees to the Niger state House of Assembly at about 11.30am.

They vowed not to vacate the assembly premises, until their demand of reduction in the school fees is addressed by the lawmakers.

The students threatened to forcefully shut down the university within 24hrs if the institution management fails to shut down the university registration portal until all issues are resolved.

The students leaders from the National Association of Nigeria Students, Comrade Ishaq Madaki and Abdulsalam Abdulganiyu said, “we urge the assembly to prevail on the state government to order the university management to reverse the fees or face our wrath.”

The deputy speaker of the assembly, Jibrin Ndagi, who received the protesting students assured that the assembly has resolved to look into their demands with a view to addressing them.

He urged them to conduct themselves peacefully and that they should nominate representatives that will interface with the assembly in order to chart a way forward.