Niger: Terrorists kill 4, abduct scores 15km away from Minna 

Terrorists at the weekend invaded Gwada village and surrounding communities situated about 15 kilometers from Minna, the capital city of Niger state, killing four people and abducting unspecified number of villagers.

The attack reportedly occurred Saturday evening when the Muslim faithful were about to break fast on the 15th day of Ramadan.

Spokesperson of Shiroro Coalition Association, Barrister Salisu Mohammed Sambo said two people were killed during the attack on the village while two others abducted later died in the hands of the bandits a distance into the bush.

According to him, “The terrorists entered Gwada and ransacked all shops around the junction on the Kuta – Zuba – Shiroro road. They took away many phones that were being charged in one of the shops and rustled several cattle. I understand that two people were killed at the spot while two other bodies have also been recovered from a nearby bush.”

He explained that Gwada, currently hosting thousands of IDPs was before the attack, considered safe, adding that “if the bandits can attack Gwada, then nowhere is safe in Shiroro Local Government.”

Deputy chairman of Shiroro local government area, Ishiaku Bawa, confirmed the incident, adding that there has been security reports of the impending terrorists’ attack.

The Police, Sunday, confirmed the incident in a statement in Minna through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun.

He said, “On 16/04/2022 at about 1900hrs, information was received that armed bandits attacked Kadna village via Gwada, Shiroro LGA. Police tactical team and other security agencies with vigilantes were mobilized to the area and the hoodlums were repelled.”