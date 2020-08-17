Niger to partner Indonesia in agriculture, mining, others

Niger state government is set to partner Indonesia in agriculture and mining sector.

The Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, stated this when he led a delegation comprising businessmen from the state on a visit to Indonesian Embassy in Abuja.

He said the mission of the visit is to explore business opportunities in the state, saying he welcomes any collaboration with Indonesia since it is well known for its advanced technology in the production of animal vaccines.

Gov. Sani Bello urged Indonesian businesses to collaborate with local companies using the public-private partnership (PPP) model to specifically develop palm oil industry, livestock, fisheries, mining, and other agriculture industries in the state.

He also told the Indonesian Ambassador, H.E. Usra Hendra Harahap, that his administration will give full support to Indonesian businesses for the realization of this initiative.

He said that Indonesian expertise and technological know-how in agriculture will benefit the development of palm oil sector in Nigeria, adding that Nigeria is a big market for Indonesia, and such collaboration will enhance and strengthen bilateral relationships between both countries.

He said, “There is about 30.000 hectares of land specifically designated for livestock that will help boost the production of cattle with a target of up to 7 million cows in 2020.

“For this, Niger state has been working with countries like Pakistan, Brasil, and South Africa.

“Niger state with its vast arable land offers ample opportunities for trade and investment. Its rich natural resources and a lot of potentials are yet to be fully explored”.

Responding, Ambassador Harahap said he is convinced that the visit has opened opportunities for Indonesian companies as it demonstrates willingness and commitment by the administration to build a relationship and do business with Indonesia.

