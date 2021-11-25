Niger to rebuild razed PHC clinic

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has expressed sadness over the unfortunate fire that engulfed Gwari road Primary Health Care Centre in Nasarawa A Ward of Chanchaga local government area of the state.

Inspecting the facility, the governor said it would be rebuilt immediately considering the number of people that benefit from the facility, even though the level of damages created by the inferno was enormous.

In the mean time, he said, an alternative facility would be provided for patients, to allow for continuous provision of medical services to the people pending the completion of the reconstruction work.

“I can see there is nothing left of the facility. If we are to do a good job, we are to rebuild it completely.

“The entire facility needs to be rebuilt because we have some patients here and we have to find an alternative facility where we can move those patients, but the extent of damage calls for a complete renovation and equipping,” he stated.

Governor Bello noted that the level of destruction is much. He however thanked God that no life was lost.

“Unfortunately, we have lost most of the equipment. Drugs are gone, the pharmacy is gone, records are gone and virtually everything is gone, but thank God there was no loss of life,” he said.

He commended the efforts of the fire service towards arresting the situation.

He reaffirmed the determination of his administration towards the provision of quality, functional PHCs in each ward in the state, saying that they have equipped, upgraded, and staffed virtually all the PHCs.