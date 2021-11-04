Niger to tackle banditry, rustling with cattle tax – Sani-Bello

The Niger state government has commenced the process towards the collection of cattle tax also known as ‘Dogali’ to fight banditry and cattle rustling in the state.

The state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello stated this while speaking with journalists in Minna, Thursday.

He explained that the measure will also enable government to have requisite information on number of cows and their movements within the state.

According to him, “we have devised new strategies to check the activities of bandits and cattle rustlers in the state which I will not divulged here. However I can tell you that we have an expanded security meeting recently during which we decided on the introduction of cattle tax known as Dogali.

He said traditional institutions in the state would be strengthened while a committee of royal fathers headed by Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, would ensure the successful implementation of the new policy.

He said the activities of Boko Haram, bandits and other criminal elements had greatly reduced in the state due to synergy amongst security agencies.

He said, “The general security situation has improved due to renewal synergy between our security agencies fighting the war. Attacks by the criminals are no more frequent except in isolated cases. Generally, I can confirm that the security situation is calm.

“Cattle rustling has also reduced because the routes through which they steal cows have been blocked,” he explained.