Niger Tornadoes proceed on season break.

The Technical Crew and players of Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna have embarked on 12 days break after a laborious 2020/2021 football season, beginning from 14th to 26th of September 2021.

According to the club in a statement made available to Blueprint Sport a total of twenty four (24) players were retained out of the thirty two (32) registered, while few tested players are expected to be injected to the team.

The statement added that the adjustment has become necessary as the team springs into action in preparation ahead of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL Season.

The club wished the players affected success in their future endeavors and advised those retained to resume back to training at the appointed time unfailingly.

Related

No tags for this post.