Niger varsity harps on transparent procurement process 

The Governing Council of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, has harped on the importance of transparency and accountability in the procurement process towards enhancing the development of universities.

The council stated this after a 2 – day retreat in Abuja.Addressing council members and management, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Adamu Kasim, said the retreat was predicated on the necessity for strict adherence to Circular on Public Procurement and Financial Act 2021.

He said, “The Financial Act, 2021 amended relevant taxes, customs and excise statutes in accordance with micro economic reforms policy of the federal government, and the need for university administration and management to support and implement the provisions of the act to ease procurement processes and entrench transparency and accountability”.

He noted the need for effective communication among the relevant regulatory agencies in respect to procurement act framework.

He added that participants at the retreat have gotten a better understanding of project cycle, key areas in project management and the effects of monetary threshold circular, 2022.

The council, he said, further emphasised on the need for periodic human capital development on emerging trends in the public procurement methods and procedures for transparency and accountability.

He said: “Another area our communiqué harped on is the need for council and management of the university to develop excellent and viable strategic plan that would be implemented to attract required resources.”

