Niger varsity matriculates 5,493 for 2020/21 academic session

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai has matriculated 5,493 students out of 15,435 applicants who applied for the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu stated this on Wednesday at the 15th matriculation ceremony held at the main campus in Lapai.

Professor Adamu said 4,703 students were admitted for regular degree programmes, 652 for part – time studies and 137 students for long vacation training programme.

He said 64 students would benefit from the Vice Chancellor’s scholarship award across various departments for their outstanding academic performance, which covers one year registration fees and accommodation expenses.

The vice chancellor urged the new students to abide by the rules and regulations of the institution and participate in lawful activities worthy in character and learning.

Professor Adamu, who applauded the state government’s support to the university, also said the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved the commencement of 4 undergraduate programmes and 24 postgraduate programmes for 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions respectively.

According to him, the four approved undergraduate programmes include Medicine, Actuarial Science, Biotechnology and Islamic Studies.

Related

No tags for this post.