Niger: We’re now relieved of terrorists’ attacks in Kagara – Emir 

Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Garba Attahiru II has said the emirate has begun to have respite from incessant attacks by bandits in recent times due to commendable efforts by government and security agencies.

The royal father stated this while speaking with journalists after Sallah prayers in Kagara on Monday, urging his subjects and well meaning citizens to continue to pray for the total return of peace to the emirate which he explained had been tormented by bandits in the past few years.

He said, “The efforts of our government and security agencies are highly commendable in curbing insurgency in the emirate and other parts of the state. We are happy that we are relieved of the incessant attacks by the bandits and we should continue to pray for this peace to continue going forward.”

He noted that his people are desirous of peace because without it there cannot be meaningful development, adding that the people of the emirate are excited with the gradual return of peace.

While calling on politicians to shun rancour during the electioneering, the monarch urged them to avoid politics of bitterness.

He, however, advised youth who have attained 18 years of age to obtain their voters card to enable them vote in credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

