Niger youths back Malagi for governor 



Youths from the 25 local government areas of Niger state have endorsed leading governorship aspirant, Mohammed Idris Malagi, for the 2023 election.

The youths under the auspices of “Youths for Good Governance” endorsed Malagi on Sunday in Minna.

The youths explained that the endorsement was based on the fact the Malagi is the best in the race with good policy for youth.

The Niger state Chairman of the of the organisation, Suleiman Mohammed, said the youth were convinced that Malagi will empower them if elected as governor.

The Director General of 2023 Malagi Campaign Organization, Idris Azozo, thanked the youths for the confidence reposed on Malagi as a competent leader.

He assured youths of the commitment of Malagi towards uplifting their living standards through empowerment and skills acquisition.

Also speaking, a director in the Malagi Campaign Organization, Aliyu Takuma, described the aspirant as a successful entrepreneur who will replicate his vested experience in the economic transformation of the state.

He said, “Malagi will transform Niger state from a Civil service state to a developed economy. The state needs a leader of proven entrepreneural experience to attain economic empowerment.”

