Nigeria 4th in GCI in Africa – NITDA 

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has evaluated nations in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI), placing Nigeria on number 4 in Africa according to National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The technology development agency has therefore intensify efforts at it’s annual

nationwide cybersecurity awareness workshops.

These sensitization events are part of the Agency’s continuous efforts aimed at equipping citizens with foundational knowledge as well as share best practices on staying safe in cyberspace, director general NITDA Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami said in a statement yesterday.

According to him these programmes are also aimed at improving the country’s standing on the GCI.

He stressed that: “There has been a tremendous increase in the number of incidences where Nigerians have lost money and data through vulnerabilities arising from lack of knowledge on how to manage their online presence and personal details.

“The cybercriminals use social engineering, ph weishing mails, and probably specific to Nigeria, the use of text messages pretending to be sent from banks, requesting for PIN or revalidation of BVN numbers.

He said: “To the unaware, such are the sources where vital information needed for making unauthorized withdrawals from victims’ bank accounts occur” adding that, “A more worrisome and recent trend is the SIM Swap cases, where the victim’s SIM card is swapped; an operation that makes the victim’s phone inaccessible while funds are transferred.

The DG explained further that, “Knowing that everyone that uses ICT devices is vulnerable, these workshops target executives of registered associations and groups, with the ultimate aim to reach their members,” he said.

According to him, NITDA have also deployed effective conventional channels and social media in conveying the stay-safe message.

The workshops use presentations and interactive demonstration of trending concepts like SMS, SIM swap, malware, phishing, social engineering and its manifestations, to disseminate the stay-safe tips.

To further ensure that attendees assimilate the message succinctly, the contents are translated into the most predominant language of the zone.

Cybersecurity has attracted the attention of governments, enterprises, groups and individuals owing to the myriads of potentials for business growth, damage, national security and sovereignty. “To nations, the negatives could cripple a nation’s economy should critical infrastructure be affected.”

He revealed that NITDA has planned effective capacity building programmes that will culminate in organizational and individual certifications, while using Research and Development (R&D) results to feed these enlightenment programmes and aid relevant Agencies and Corporates in permanent mitigation strategy.

“It has also utilized interagency collaborations for improved legal and institutional framework for a holistic improvement in the cybersecurity resilience of and profile of the country.

The workshop is holding at Lokoja, Kogi State, for the North Central Zone with participants drawn from government agencies, military and paramilitary organizations, the academia, registered cooperatives and associations and the private sector from the states of the zones.

“Dates and venues for subsequent Workshops will be made public in due course,” he said.

The first of the series of workshops was held in Katsina, Katsina State for the North West Zone on Thursday 29th March, 2018, followed by that of Bayelsa State on the 19th April, 2018. The event for the North East held at Gombe in Gombe State on the 16th July, 2018.

