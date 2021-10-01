Nigeria @61: Defence minister lauds Buhari’s determination to combat insecurity, others

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has assured Nigerians of the total commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to the wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of numerous challenges threatening the nation’s peace and unity.

According to a statement signed by the special assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, the minister stated this in a message marking the country’s 61st independence anniversary celebration, stressing that President Buhari has ensured that the nation is deeply rooted to curb the incessant internal security challenges.

He said: “I strongly believe that the vision, sweat and struggle of our nation’s founding fathers to emplace a politically robust, peaceful and economically viable entity are yielding dividends worthy of celebration at over six decades of our nationhood.

“Buhari’s dogged leadership style of probity, incorruptibility, transparency and accountability in governance has further attested to my assertion as we mark Africa’s most populous nation’s independence anniversary.

“Fellow compatriots, I urge you and indeed entire Nigerians irrespective of our callings, political affiliations and associations to join the moving-trains of building a virile nation as envisioned by our forefathers.”

He added: “The Commander-In-Chief of Nigeria Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) is resolutely dogged in defending the nation’s territorial integrity against all anti-Nigeria’s forces and we have patriotic civil responsibility of complimenting government’s efforts towards achieving lasting peace and prosperity for our dear nation.

“Even in the euphoria of celebration, let us pray for our heroes past, our leaders and our gallant military personnel who are fighting vigorously for the just-course of keeping Nigeria united and prosperous.”

The minister therefore urged Nigeians to remain resolute and committed to the unity of Nigeria stressing that, “In our collective resolve to sustain national peaceful co-existence, unity in diversity as indivisible entity, I say long live Federal Republic of Nigeria and happy Independence anniversary celebrations to you all.”