Nigeria @61: Sani Musa felicitates with citizens, calls for unity

To mark Nigeria’s milestone of six decades and a year of independence from the British colonial rule, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has felicitated with Nigerians, the good people of Niger state, especially his constituents.

In his Independence Day message, Senator Musa charged all Nigerians to work together to make the country better.

According to the Chairman Senate Services, time has come for Nigerians to forget mundane issues such as ethnicity and focus on issues that unite the country.

“Yes, we have our numerous challenges as a nation of over 200 million people with more than 250 ethnic groups. We have come a long way as people despite our differences and the challenges that threatens our resolve to unite as one entity. 61 years ago, we demanded for freedom under one voice and after a painstaking process, we succeeded in this demand without going to war. What we need at this crucial time is to reflect — to reflect on how we got here and look back at the vision of our founding fathers for Nigeria.

“We have survived many hurdles and this is the right time to rally round by supporting our leaders at various levels until we see the Nigeria of our dream. I have no doubt that we can achieve so much when we work as one indivisible element.

“Let me also use this occasion to greet the good people of Niger East Senatorial District on this noble achievement of our Independence Day and their contribution towards repositioning our great State and Country on the path of honour. I thank you for resilience and support so far. I will continue to work with other key stakeholders until we restore lasting peace, growth and development to our dear State and nation.

“I wish you all a happy 61st independence anniversary,” he said.