Nigeria @61: Tackle insecurity, pensioners tell Buhari

The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take action that would bring an end to the security challenges in the country.

The group, while felicitating with Nigerian pensioners across the country, and all Nigerians on the celebration of the country’s 61st independence anniversary, said insecurity was hampering progress and development in Nigeria.

They made the position kmown in a statement by FEPPPAN’s President-General, General Secretary and National Public Relations Officer, Chief Temple Ubani, Mr Franklin Enrile and Mr Jonathan Iyoo respectively.

The union noted that pensioners at the federal level were having the best time under the Buhari administration.

They also appreciates the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Executive Secretary of Pensions Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and all other persons and agencies of government who has contributed to the smooth payment of pensions monthly.

FEPPPAN expressed sadness over the alarming insecurity in the country, urging both the federal and state governments to urgently take actions to mitigate the excruciating effects of the widespread insecurity and high cost of living that currently bedevils the country.