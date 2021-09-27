Nigeria @ 61: Torn National flags ‘litter’ NASS

Few days to 61st Independence anniversary of Nigeria, National flags hoisted on the 18 poles at the main entrance to the National Assembly Complex are in tatters and begging for replacement .

The torn National flags no doubt, rubbish the entire renovation and rehabilitation work being carried out by management of the complex since last year .

In 2020 Appropriation bill, the sum of N37billion was appropriated for the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) for renovation and rehabilitation of the complex as requested for by it.

The amount though reviewed downward to N9billion as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020 fiscal year, but not much has been achieved in terms of changing the face of the complex.

Pointer to this effect was in June this year when a heavy downpour exposed the leaking roofs of the complex at the lobby of the White House where Hallow Chambers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives are situated.

Findings made by Blueprint on cost of a piece of Nigeria National Flag revealed that the prices range from $4 to $6 dollars or N2,000 to N4,000 which will amount to N72,000 for the 18 poles.

A senior management staff who pleaded for anonymity, lamented the ugly development by saying even if contract for new flags were given at the rate of N10,000 per one, it will only cost the National Assembly N180,000 to replace the torn National Flags.

“This is clearly a shame of the Nation. Entreaties for replacement of the tattered flags have been made to the appropriate authorities several times since last year but perhaps due to small amount that will be needed for that , the management seems not to be interested.

“You can see all the other bogus renovation and rehabilitation works being carried out because of huge amount of money involved.

“For example, how will one explain another round of reconstruction work being carried out now at the car park behind the complex in less than two years of carrying out similar work.

“During the 8th National Assembly , the park was reconstructed , only for another reconstruction being carried out there now again with attendant huge amount of money and without attending to the leaking roofs , let one , the torn National flags at the main entrance of the Complex itself,” he lamented

Efforts made to get reaction of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arch. Ojo Amos Olatunde, on the sorry state of the hoisted National Flag at the main entrance proved abortive as several calls made to his lines were not picked.