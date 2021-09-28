Nigeria @ 61: We should rise to our dream



“Embrace your dreams and advance as far as they can take you.” – Daisaku Ikeda

Do we have excuses on Nigeria’s disunity? When Nigeria will reflect on it’s dreams? When will Nigerians will say goodbye to corruption? When Nigeria will be the real giant of Africa; giant of Africa not in size but in everything because we have all it takes to make Nigeria great as we clock 61 years.



Above are the stinging questions of all concerned and optimistic Nigerians on the dream of a prosperous, giant and developed country.Before Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960, Nigerians struggled so much to control their affairs. The efforts of our founding fathers of having a national sovereignty was the effort of all and sundry in the dream of a united, peaceful and progressive nation.Six years after, the venom of disunity claimed 22 lives including the prime minister of the country. The January 15, 1966, coup d’etat brought out the skeleton from the cupboard manifesting the true colour of our relationship as an amalgamated country which to date the fragments continue to display in open squares in different regions.

Peace has been elusive in Nigeria since Independence because we had witnessed plague of bigotry, traditional, regional and political egocentrism that keep tearing the country bit by bit.The Biafran war caused grave damage to Nigeria, killing about 2 million people died. The Maitatsine unrest in the North claimed 718 lives as reported by New Yorkork Times in 1984. The Odudua People’s Congress (OPC) ethno-religious crises killed hundreds of people in Lagos and Osun states. The raging Boko Haram insurgency in North-east has gruesomely swept thousands to their early graves. The Washington Post reported in 2020 that 30,000 people have been killed by Boko Haram since 2009. Banditry and kidnapping are the present dilemma. This shows that Nigeria has been on hot tarmac through its post-independence journey with much efforts from the side of governments to protect the country. Before independence, Africans had the thought the colonialists are capitalists that only enrich themselves. But after independence, Africans came to terms of blessing the generosity of the colonial masters because Africans use their offices and royalty to amass wealth that they and their great-grand children cannot exhaust. Plague of corruption is in every facet of our lives, it is crystal clear on our roads and highways where uniformed men saddled with the responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of people on the roads extort money from passersby not minding what the vehicles carry. You will even be more surprised that a uniformed officer will be asking for Indian Hemp from motorists as gate pass on roads.

Education is the bedrock of every nation and it is the stabilizer of all developments. Nigeria is still attaching great importance to degrees than practical knowledge. Idris Bugaje, a professor of chemical engineering, and the Federal Ministry of Education are striving towards repositioning Nigeria in the 21st Century. Professor Bugaje, executive secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), wants Nigeria to be inventive and creative in skills development. To promote made in Nigeria; Nigeria must stop importation of matches, bicycle and tricycle (Keke Napep) and other soft labour at the age of 61. I wonder the amount of money we give to India on tricycles which is now the suitable and recommended transportation in the country. To me, a journalist, I wonder what kind of engineers we are breeding in this country if they cannot invent the body of tricycle. Government can assist to create more ways of revenue generation. Another lucrative way is to stop importing road engineers. The cost of construction will reduce if we use our indigenous labour; all the construction works we import, Nigerians do the risky and the action works. This means we can do the work perfectly while our lead engineers need little training to equip themselves for the construction of any type of road. .

Skills can tackle many Nigerian problems and stabilize the economy. According to the African proverb, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. This aligns with what Borno state government did to repentant Boko Haram members. Borno state government sent a delegation of Babagana Mustafa, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science, Technology and Innovation to visit Panteka market, (a skill based market in Kaduna state) through NBTE to partner with Panteka market and send its apprentice to learn some skill works to train repentant Boko Haram members in the state .It is a commendable effort on the side of government as they are earnestly fighting the activities of insurgencies, and without doubt that is the only language the perpetrators understand and this is why many Boko Haram members are surrendering.

Nigeria must think out of the box to spread wealth and create opportunities to its citizens. Crude oil is not dependable as the world is advancing. Our vision on oil should go beyond dreams. We should not rely on crude oil as the source of our growth. We have fertile land to farm and governments should not continue to rely on peasant farmers to feed the nation. Governments should own farms and use human and machines to work on the farms like Thailand. This will be a better option than giving loans to fake farmers and it will proffer solution to price crises and control food price.At 61, Nigeria has no excuse to give to its citizens. Nigeria is no more a baby.Nigerian leaders should rise to fulfill the dreams of the nation and make the country vibrant and strong. We must accept our differences with respect and believe that we are one team in the pursuance of our dreams to reality and with nationalism and love for one another, we will sleep with our eyes close. The time for blame game is over. This is the time that change should begin with you and me.

Ibrahim (Goronyo), lecturer of Mass Communication, Kaduna Polytechnic, writes via [email protected]