Nigeria, a nation caged with untapped potentials – Bishop Bassey

The Converner of Cross River state Round Table 2021 (CRR 21) Bishop Josef Bassey has said that Nigeria was gradually becoming a caged nation eventhough it is loaded with untapped potentials.

He made the remarks in Calabar, Thursday, during in a chat with Journalists on how best to move the country forward as it clocked 61 last week.

Bassey, the Presiding Bishop of the sprawling Calabar-based God’s Heritage Centre, believed that with the degree of insecurity and other sicial vices ravaging the country, it was time for all citizen to arise and salvage the country no matter ones tribe, political affiliation and religion.

He called on Nigerians to regard the country as their project, and that they should take their collective destinies in their own hands by taking part fully in politics and governance.

Explaining the concept of the CCR 2021, Bishop Bassey said Cross River Roundtable was essentially about getting the people to think and discuss Cross River, with a view to ensuring that the people stay on course with her prophetic destiny.

His words, “Nigeria at 61 is a case of a nation in bondage, a nation in prison, a nation caged, a nation loaded with potentials untapped, a nation blessed with abundant resources but grossly mismanaged, a nation that possibly has abused almost everything that God blessed her with and it’s worrisome.

“It’s something to weep about if you want to weep. It’s something to mourn if you want to mourn, to cry if you want to cry, something to die about for those who are suicidal, but God forbid.

“Cross River Roundtable is essentially about getting us to think Cross River. To discuss Cross River with a view to ensuring that we stay on course with that destiny.

“In the spiritual perspective, I will urge us all to pray and fast for the good of the state. We are creating renewed orientation, teaching and training people to take responsibility; to understand that God doesn’t come down from heaven to make the changes we need.”

