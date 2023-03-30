Nigeria accepts bilateral trade with Pakistan 

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has agreed to lead a delegation on enhancing bilateral trade and collaboration between Nigeria and Pakistan.

Sirika accepted this offer when the team from the Africa Center for Asia studies, International Institute for Peace leaders, UN-Geneva, Ajaokuta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture along with other partners paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry in Abuja.

In a press release signed by the Head, Press &Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister explained that with Nigeria’s huge market potentials, the bilateral trade and collaboration which is aimed at promoting the two countries would bring about enormous benefits.

He said other MDAs with investment potentials would accompany him in the proposed Trade investment mission.

The Pakistani Charge d’ Affaires, Mr Riazh H. Chughtai while delivering his keynote address said with global priorities moving away from Geo-politics to Geo-economics world over, national policies of the countries have also transformed with more focus on economic development of countries

According to him, Nigeria as the biggest player in the African Continent holds a significant position. He informed and invited the Hon. Minister to lead the delegation of the Nigeria Trade and Investment Mission to Pakistan scheduled to hold latter in the year.

According to him, the courtesy visit was aimed at providing opportunity to Nigerian Business Community to exhibit and promote products in Pakistan to enhance Nigeria’s exports to Pakistan and attract investments to Nigeria.

Ambassador Akinremi Bolaji, Director Department of Trade and Investment, Ministry of foreign Affairs thanked the Hon. Minister for accepting to lead the delegation, noting that having a vibrant leader was an important aspect of the mission.

